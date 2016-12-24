 

Assets worth R1.7m seized from 'self-proclaimed gang leader'

2016-12-24 20:20

Tammy Petersen, News24

Western Cape police (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Cape Town - Assets worth R1.7m have been seized from a "well-known, self-proclaimed gang leader" implicated in drug dealings, money laundering and racketeering, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

Fadwaan "Vet" Murphy, from Mitchell's Plain, along with suspects arrested in a bust at a Grassy Park house in September 2015, face a total of 239 charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act after drugs and cash totalling over R4m were found on the property.

They are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Priority Crimes Court on January 24.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed officers attached to the Mitchell's Plain Cluster, together with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Director of Public Prosecutions on Friday visited numerous properties owned by the gang leader for the curator to seize assets worth R1.7m.

"Assets including luxury motor vehicles, a trailer, a superbike and vehicles of a business linked to the suspect were seized at his premises in Lentegeur, Mitchell's Plain, Athlone Industria, Grassy Park and Worcester," she said.

