Assistant escapes from store during Meyerton heist

Gauteng - A woman managed to escape the shop she worked at when four men robbed the Meyerton store on Sunday afternoon, Gauteng police said.

Four men hit the clothing store in Loch Road after 13:00, overpowered the security guard and cleared out the till, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24.

During the heist, a shop assistant managed to escape from the shop, and sustained slight injuries from a fall, he confirmed.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl said the 27-year-old woman was taken to an ER24 branch in the area by a bystander before being transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni to be treated for shock.

Makhubele said no arrests have been made and a case of business robbery is being investigated.

