At least 9 killed in Walkerville crash

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - At least nine people were killed in a minibus taxi crash on the R82 near Walkerville outside Johannesburg on Thursday morning, emergency services said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a taxi veered across the roadway and slammed into a concrete bus stop," Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that the taxi was ripped apart, accident debris and the injured commuters were spread over a large area."

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak put the death toll at eight.

Vermaak said nine people survived the crash but four were very badly injured and were stabilised and then taken to hospitals in the area.

Botha said two people were in a critical condition while four people sustained serious injuries.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.