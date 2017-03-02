At least 9 killed in Walkerville crash

Johannesburg - At least nine people were killed in a minibus
taxi crash on the R82 near Walkerville outside Johannesburg on Thursday
morning, emergency services said.
"Reports from the scene indicate that a taxi veered
across the roadway and slammed into a concrete bus stop," Netcare 911
spokesperson Chris Botha said.
"Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that the
taxi was ripped apart, accident debris and the injured commuters were spread
over a large area."
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak put the death toll at
eight.
Vermaak said nine people survived the crash but four were
very badly injured and were stabilised and then taken to hospitals in the area.
Botha said two people were in a critical condition while
four people sustained serious injuries.
The cause of the crash was being investigated.