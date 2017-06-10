 

At least half of Eastern Cape's Woodridge College burnt down

2017-06-10 21:25

Paul Herman and Derrick Spies, News24

Woodridge School. (Supplied)

Woodridge School. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth - At least half of Woodridge College in the Eastern Cape has been burnt down, with the fire not under control yet, Nelson Mandela Bay's municpal spokesperson has said.

"Fire fanned by strong winds has led to burning down of 50% of Woodridge College," city spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said late on Saturday.

"Reception hall, main hall, some of the hostels, school church, junior classrooms, music school and some teacher residences have burnt down."

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Fire and Emergency team were trying to save the remaining buildings.

The N2 has been opened for now, Mniki said. Motorists are warned to obey instructions from the traffic officers in the affected areas.

Mniki said fires continue in the Rocklands area, but are under control. There has been slight relief after the wind speed decreased.

"Electricity distribution in a number of areas close to the burning areas has been cut due to damages on cables and electricity infrastructure," Mniki added. 

Water tankers needed

The fire has also affected electricity distribution to some of the municipality's water pump-stations. Residents were requested to drastically decrease their water consumption.

Firefighters have urgently appealed that companies or individuals with water tankers urgently donate their services.

"Fire Engines are running out of water and cannot refill from the hydrants due to electricity outages.

"We only have around 30 minutes of water left. We cannot collect water from swimming pools or boreholes."

It should be taken to the entrance of Woodridge College School.

Anyone who can assist can contact joint operations coordinator Mr Bently on 082 520 5165.


Call for aid: Those with access to water tankers in the picture above have been asked to assist firefighting efforts at Woodridge College. (Supplied)

One dead

Mniki thanked the support and assistance it has gotten in the Van Stadens Gorge and surrounding areas.

Police confirmed on Saturday that one person, a 72-year-old woman, died in the Thornhill area following the fires that spread from the Humansdorp to Port Elizabeth areas.

Rumours of potential arson have not been confirmed.

On Thursday, Walmer police took a statement from a person who allegedly saw two people set up fires in bushes in the Sardinia Bay locality.

No suspects have been arrested and the matter will be investigated, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The Eastern Cape fires are separate from the blaze ravaging the Knysna area in the Western Cape, which is between roughly 230km away.

WATCH:


(Supplied)

Read more on:    george  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Paramedic says Knysna fires an act of God because of gay marriages

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 20:16 PM
Road name: N2

Wetton 17:33 PM
Road name: Wetton Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 10 26 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 