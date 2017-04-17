 

Attempt underway to lead escaped elephant herd back to reserve

2017-04-17 14:33

Simvuyele Mageza, Netwerk24

Pretoria - A herd of eight elephants that broke out the Dinokeng Game Reserve near Pretoria between Saturday night and Sunday morning are being led back there.

Netwerk24 reported that Richard Lydall, Dinokeng chairperson, confirmed there was a team of experts helping to get the elephants back into the reserve.

"It appears that a bull elephant flattened the fence and the rest of the herd followed him," said Lydall.

"We are still investigating how he did it, because it's an electric fence."

People who saw the animals took to social media to warn road users to drive carefully, especially near Moloto Road.

Lydall confirmed that it was highly possible that the animals could move in that direction.

“It is very difficult to get the elephants back into the reserve, but our rangers are with them. We are keeping a low profile and we are not chasing them,” said Lydall.  

"There is no danger to the people in the area. The situation is under control."

Lydall confirmed there were no injuries or damage to property.

*At the time Netwerk published the article, the elephants were about a kilometre away from the game reserve after a search that lasted almost two days.



Read more on:    pretoria  |  animals

