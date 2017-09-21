 

Australian man who abused 8 children in Cape Town awaits extradition ruling

2017-09-21 17:51

Jenna Etheridge

Wynberg Magistrate's Court (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Wynberg Magistrate's Court (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Cape Town – An Australian man, who was found guilty of sexually abusing eight Cape Town children, did not hear the outcome of the extradition case against him on Thursday, because he wanted his lawyer at his side as the news was handed down.

Anthony Peter Freedendal, 76, hobbled through the corridors of the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, with heavy chains around his ankles and a correctional services officer at his side.

Wearing a powder blue jersey and dark blue pants in the dock, it was hard to miss the puckered scar running along the back of his skull, a sign of the surgery he had undergone for skin cancer.

He seemed irritated that his lawyer William Booth was not in court and that he had to deal with one of his colleagues.

Magistrate Xoliswa Ndoyana heard that he wanted a postponement so Booth could be there.

Freedendal was overheard saying that he had merely "suggested" this arrangement. Ndoyana granted a postponement of the ruling until October 4.

Freedendal faced 15 charges of indecent assault, five of persistent sexual offences with a child, and four charges of sexual intercourse with a minor in Australia.

He was previously released on bail in Australia and travelled to Cape Town in 2011. He never returned to Australia to face trial.

The Hawks said, at the time of his arrest, that "his sins followed him to Sea Point, where he was hiding".

In 2014, Freedendal was arrested, charged and sentenced for sexual offences, reportedly involving three boys and five girls in Cape Town, who attended the same church as him.

Booth previously said his client was to have been released after serving 10 months of his five-year sentence.

Freedendal was arrested at Pollsmoor Prison in August at the request of Australian authorities.

