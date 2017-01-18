 

Authorities warn against sharing, viewing Facebook sex tape involving Cape minors

2017-01-18 19:09

Tammy Petersen, News24

Facebook. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - The sharing and viewing of a sex tape recorded by a teenager, who last year gained infamy for a cyberbullying attack, could lead to charges of production and distribution of child pornography, the Western Cape Department of Social Development said on Wednesday.

Department spokesperson Sihle Ngobese urged members of the public not to view or share the latest video, as it would be in contravention of legislation aimed at protecting children, including the Film & Publications Act of 1996, and the Children's Act.

The department would approach the police to investigate the incident, as the three people involved were believed to be minors, Ngobese said.

"This act could constitute the production and distribution of child pornography, and could bring psycho-social harm to the minors involved," he said.  

"It is important to remember that these are minors, and the law enjoins us to always act in the best interests of children."

Social workers would contact the minors and their parents to "determine an appropriate level of assistance to the children and their families in terms of the Children's Act".

"Part of our interventions will include raising awareness on the health and legal risks of children engaging in sexual activities with each other, even if it is perceived to be consensual."

The recording surfaced and went viral on Facebook on Tuesday.

It was taken by the now infamous 16-year-old - whose name is known to News24 - and shows her lying in bed alongside two people who appear to be having sex.

She sticks out her tongue at the camera, and comments that the couple's "session" is "going on forever".

"Yes, hello! Your poes!" she says, showing a middle finger to the camera, before panning to the two.

The man then swears at the camera, followed by more foul language from the teenager.

The woman, who is obscured by the man still on top of her, insists that the teenager stop taking the video.

In October 2016, a video showing the teenager threatening another girl went viral on social media.

In the clip, which is also littered with profanity, she threatens to "escort" the girl to her "grave".

She later apologised for her behaviour.

