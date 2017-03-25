 

Baboon hands found dangling from Cape Town home's wall

2017-03-25 06:52

James de Villiers, News24

The Cape of Good Hope found baboon limbs hanging over the wall from a home in Bellvile, allegedly to protect it from intruders. (Supplied)

Cape Town – Baboon limbs were found hanging from the wall of a home in Bellville, Cape Town, allegedly to protect it from intruders, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said on Friday.

Inspectors responded to a tip-off and found two baboon hands and a severed foot dangling from a property’s perimeter wall, the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said in a statement.

The SPCA said the occupants said they removed the limbs from a dead baboon they found on a farm. They would not disclose the location of the farm or the baboon's remains.

 “Targeted for marauding and already treated with cruel intolerance [baboons] now face the additional threat of death and mutilation in the name of human protection,” the statement reads.

The limbs were confiscated to try and identify the farm in question. The SPCA was working with police and Cape Nature in the investigation.

“We will not hesitate to prosecute if proof of cruelty is found,” it said.


