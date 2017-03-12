Baby Siwaphiwe's mother arrested for kidnapping

Durban – The mother of baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo is one of three people arrested for the baby’s kidnapping, police have reportedly confirmed.



The one-month-old baby was found alive early on Sunday morning after being taken in a car hijacking at a Durban shopping centre on Friday.

She was in the back seat of a white Toyota Yaris which was stolen from her mother at gunpoint in Greyville, Durban on Friday morning.

A massive search was conducted for the missing baby, and a reward of R250 000 was offered for any information that would lead to her safe return.

On Sunday morning, police confirmed to SABC News that the baby’s mother was one of the three people arrested for her kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer could not immediately confirm the development to News24, and said a statement would be issued shortly.

TimesLive reported that an unnamed police source confirmed the mother's arrest, and had earlier said the details of the alleged hijacking and kidnapping were suspicious, and the family had been under scrutiny since then.



