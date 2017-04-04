Bail application of ‘killer’ husband postponed

Cape Town – The bail application of a Cape Town man accused of stabbing his wife 50 times could not go ahead on Tuesday because his lawyer was ill.

Mzuvukile Poni, accused of murdering Vuyiseka, was told he would remain in custody until his next appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on April 6.

Stabbed his wife

Investigating officer Sergeant Mbongeni Nomala had testified that a butcher's knife and scissors covered in blood were retrieved from the scene in Westlake on January 2.

Mzuvukile, a project administrator, elected to remain silent on the merits of the case during his testimony at the start of his bail application.

The couple had three children together, while Mzuvukile had another outside the marriage.

At the start of his bail application, he had told Magistrate Goolam Bawa that he stabbed his wife, but claimed he had not been told that she died of her wounds.

Nomala said witnesses alleged Mzuvukile raped Vuyiseka, from whom he was estranged.

He read the affidavit of one neighbour, who said on the day of the murder she had heard crying from Vuyiseka's home.

She had looked out of her door and into the Poni house, where Vuyiseka beckoned her to come over.

"I went to her house and saw she was pulling up her jeans, crying. She said she was fed up and wanted to go to the police because [Mzuvukile] had raped her three times."

He was not home at the time of the neighbour's visit.

Locked the door

Another person said Vuyiseka had told her to call police because she had been raped. The woman however told her to rather phone Mzuvukile's mother "so that she could decide the way forward because they were married and had three kids".

Residents tried to intervene when Mzuvukile allegedly chased Vuyiseka as she escaped from her house to a friend’s home.

She fled into the woman's bedroom. Mzuvukile allegedly forced his way into the house, locked the door and stabbed her.

Nomala previously told the court that when he arrived at the scene, a wall was covered in blood and Vuyiseka's bloody body lay on her friend's bed.

Officers at the scene arrested Mzuvukile. Nomala said a post-mortem found a sexual act had occurred before Vuyiseka's death.