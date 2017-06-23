Bail denied to German man facing multiple child rape charges

What To Read Next

Cape Town - A German man, denied bail on multiple charges of the rape of minors, has indicated that he might appeal the ruling, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Friday.

The man appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court outside Cape Town on Thursday.

He was arrested in January 2016 on allegations that he had raped boys between the ages of 8 and 13.

He had hoped to be granted bail on Thursday, but was not successful.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused's legal team had indicated that he might appeal the bail ruling.

Independent Online reported that eight minors were involved in the charges against the man, which include sexual assault and making children watch pornography.

