'Balaclava' serial rapist sentenced to 14 life terms

Johannesburg - Serial rapist Josias Xaniseka Mkansi was sentenced to 14 life sentences and an additional 185 years in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The life sentences for 14 counts of rape will run concurrently.

In addition, he was sentenced to 10 years each on two additional counts of rape, not to run concurrently and 15 years each on 11 counts of robbery.

In handing down sentence, Judge Ingrid Opperman said it is generally believed that serial rapist can't be rehabilitated.

Judge Opperman described Mkansi as a serial sexual predator who made life hell for others.

She said the court was duty bound to send a clear message to other rapists that no mercy would be shown for those who invade the privacy of women.

Parole

During sentencing, Mkansi appeared calm and often closed his eyes. On Tuesday, Mkansi's name was added to the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO).

"The objective of the registration is to protect children. You are never to work with children. When you apply for a job you need to disclose these convictions," she said.

During mitigation of sentencing, Mkansi testified that he was born on April 29, 1967 and was the child of a traditional healer.

He is one of 36 children. He claimed he was raised in poverty and suffered physical abuse while growing up. He had been married twice, but both his wives died. He is a father of seven children.

On March 7, 2017, Mkansi was found guilty of 14 counts of rape, two counts of compelled rape and 11 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

At his last court appearance, the court heard that he committed the crimes while he was on parole for an unrelated crime, and had previously violated his parole.

He had previous convictions of murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition - crimes he also committed while on parole.

Mkansi operated with a partner - Sinja Robin Mabitsela, whose sentencing was postponed to November 16.

Mkansi and Mabitsela raped, robbed, and forced men to rape their partners in Alexandra, Johannesburg, between 2007 and 2015.

They were caught in 2015.

Vincentia Dlamini from the Women and Men Against Child Abuse said they were relieved that Mkansi had been put away for life with no prospect of parole.

"The community of Alexandra can now live with one less serial rapist on the streets. We are thrilled in the way the court handled the manner," Dlamini said.



