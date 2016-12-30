Balance and perspective is key says straight A pupil

Ivan Kahl from Reddam House Bedfordview says he used to stress so much about his schoolwork. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - Ivan Kahl from Reddam House Bedfordview used to stress so much about his schoolwork that even his parents would beg him to take a break, until he learned that balance is the real key to success.

''It is quite odd. I thought the more practice you get the better you get,'' said Kahl, who brought home a cool eight distinctions.

Sometimes his parents Gideon and Brenda had to say ''that's enough, you know your stuff'' otherwise he would just keep going.

''And sometimes you just need that perspective,'' he explained.

He soon realised that although he wanted to do well at school and enjoyed his subjects, particularly IT, sometimes it was just as important to step back and do something else.

''I stress - it is a real problem,'' he laughed. ''But the last year I started to pay attention to other activities as well, and I saw it in my results.''

Love for IT

He started making time for his friends and family, played his guitar, got lots of exercise playing canoe polo for Gauteng, and to his surprise even though he was spending less time than usual studying, his marks improved. He even took up Latin dancing to take his mind off things.

''If you are too stressed, you can't learn. I'm glad the stress is over. But one of the things that made it easier, was finding the balance.''

He got distinctions for maths, English home language, Afrikaans first additional language, life orientation, physical science, geography, IT and advanced programme maths.

Kahl said he has his father to thank for his love of IT after introducing him to it at the age of 18 months old.

He has applied to do a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at Wits in 2017 so that he can stay close to home.

He also hopes to be able to volunteer in any fund raising activities such as the Feet For Fees initiative which is raising tuition funds for students, but in the meantime, he is trying to relax until the next big push starts in 2017.

''Balance,'' said Kahl. ''It is one of the biggest things I can emphasise.''