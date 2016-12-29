 

Bather dies after rip current sweeps him and girl out to sea in Mossel Bay

2016-12-29 20:05

James de Villiers, News 24

Beach. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Beach. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A bather, who along with a 10-year-old girl was swept out to sea by rip currents at Glentana Beach in Mossel Bay, died on Wednesday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) confirmed.

It was not immediately clear whether the girl and the man, 41, were related.

In a statement, NSRI Mossel Bay station commander Andre Fraser said that two men from Pretoria had managed to drag the man’s body to shore when emergency services arrived on the scene.

"Two friends had gone into the water to assist them, and they had managed to get the 41-year-old man to the beach, while the 10-year-old... is believed to have reached the beach without assistance," Fraser said.

According to Fraser, the man was declared dead on the beach.

"CPR (Cardio Pulmonary resuscitation) efforts were performed... but after all efforts to resuscitate him were exhausted."

"One of the friends, a 21-year-old Pretoria man, and the 10-year-old female, were transported to hospital, suffering non-fatal drowning symptoms. Both are in stable conditions," he said.

In a separate incident on Monday, a 21-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool on Robben Island in Cape Town while visiting family.

Read more on:    cape town  |  drowings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bloodied toddler loses fight to hold on to life

2016-12-29 18:16

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 18:21 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Cape Town 18:10 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 