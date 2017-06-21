 

Battle in Bloem as city hall burns

2017-06-21 23:29

Marietjie Gericke, Netwerk24

Bloemfontein City Hall set on fire. (Supplied, Netwerk24)

Bloemfontein City Hall set on fire. (Supplied, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bloemfontein - A battle has erupted in Bloemfontein after more than 1 000 members of the South African Municipal Workers Union allegedly set fire to the city hall. 

According to Netwerk24, police used stun grenades, rubber bullets and water to disperse them.

Engulfed by thick smoke in the city centre, the striking workers fled into the streets and threw stones and bottles at moving and stationary vehicles. 

The city hall is more than a century old and has been declared a heritage building.

Smoke triggered emergency alarms in the Volksblad building and employees had to evacuate the premises.

Two fearful municipal workers tried to seek shelter inside the building when stun grenades were fired at them.

City manager Tankiso Mea arrived at the town hall but didn't want to comment.

"The mayor and I will deliver a joint statement on Thursday," he said, while firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze.

The police arrested some of the striking workers inside and outside the city hall.

The workers were upset because the metro's executive mayor, Olly Mlamleli, didn't want to sign an agreement at the local labour forum on Tuesday, which would have given each employee a R2 500 a month increase

"We can't trust her. Olly brought shit and she must fuck off," some workers said in the city hall earlier when the meeting started. "Olly has to go," they said.

Firefighters attempting to kill the fire at the Bloemfontein City Hall. (Mlungisi Louw, Netwerk24)

'The war has started'

Striking workers said on Wednesday afternoon that some members of the national executive of Cosatu, the South African Communist Party and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) had arrived in Bloemfontein to support them.

The Samwu leadership said: "Olly set her dog, Patrick Monyakoane (one of her executive mayoral committee members) who apparently earns R900 000 a year with just a primary school qualification, on us. We are going to set all our dogs on her.

"It can never be business as usual again. The war has started."

Samwu regional chairperson Mokhele Maphalalatse said, after being contacted on Wednesday, that about 105 Samwu employees, among them 56 union supervisors, were waiting for letters from Mlamleli to say that their contracts had been terminated with immediate effect.

"We can't say what's going on exactly. We've just heard that these letters were on their way after she saw videos made by security personnel regarding the Samwu strike."



Read more on:    bloemfontein

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Timol family hopes inquest will restore his legacy, dignity and honour

2017-06-21 23:09

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
Refugee day brings reality of vulnerable refugees to light
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 18:43 PM
Road name: R300

Cape Town 17:05 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 