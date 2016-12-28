 

Be cautious when withdrawing money, police warn

2016-12-28 16:34

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The South African Police Service has warned individuals to be extra cautious when withdrawing money from ATMs in Johannesburg.  

"We would like to warn the community not to become victims. Suspects target people after withdrawing money from the bank or at an ATM," Captain Xoli Mbele said on Wednesday. 

Mbele said Johannesburg central police officers were investigating several cases where victims were robbed after withdrawing large amounts of money.

In most cases, the suspects were women working with men.

The modus operandi of the robbers involved creating what appeared to be a bundle of money.

"One of them will walk in front of the victim and throw the bundle of money on the floor, then one of their accomplices will pick it up in front of the victim."

"Inside of that bundle are papers and on top they put one real paper money - [a] R100 or R200 note."

Mbele said the robber would then tell the targeted victim they could share the money, because both of them had seen it.

The victim would then be lured to a secluded place where the robber and accomplices would assault them and steal their money.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cross fires, cross fires. Gang violence and rivalries

2016-12-28 16:01
Partner content

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
WATCH: 10-year-old Pitbull attack survivor: 'I love myself'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 27 results 2016-12-27 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 