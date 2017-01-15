Being deputy president no shortcut to the presidency - Mantashe

George - Being deputy president of the ANC is not a
"shortcut" to the presidency, said ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe at
the party's birthday rally in George on Sunday.
There was also no need to refer to the possibility of a
woman leading the 105-year-old liberation movement as “the first woman
president of the ANC”, he said.
“We don't want a woman president, we want a president of
the ANC,” said Mantashe, according to the party's Twitter feed from the event.
The ANC is heading into what is expected to be a
tumultuous year of underground lobbying for the person to succeed President
Jacob Zuma, who will finish his controversy-riddled second term in December
when new leaders are chosen at its 54th elective conference.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to be a
shoe-in but political chatter is placing party stalwart Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
in the hustings since her resignation as chairperson of the African Union
Commission.
Factionalism
On Thursday night Zuma told listeners to three radio
stations that there was no tradition in the ANC that the deputy president
automatically moved up to the number one spot.
He added that the country was ready for a woman
president, a shift from previous decades when this seemed unthinkable.
In his address - one of many by ANC leaders fanned out
across South Africa - Mantashe warned members against lobbying to the benefit
of individual interests, and against factionalism.
He drew on the ANC's document “Through the Eye of the
Needle”, which analyses how working for personal material gain goes against the
party's ethos.
“We must elect leadership that's fitting and ready to
deal with challenges of the time. Beware of those who come to you lobbying for
their friends,” he said.