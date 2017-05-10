 

Beloved Wellington couple found dead in burning home

2017-05-10 15:51

James de Villiers, News24

Jacques and Sunita van Dyk. (Facebook)

Jacques and Sunita van Dyk. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Police are investigating the cause of death of a couple whose bodies were found in a burning farmhouse on the Oakdene farm, near Wellington, on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Police were deployed on Wednesday morning at 03:15 to the farm where the bodies of Jacques and Sunita van Dyk were found, Western Cape Police spokesperson FC van Wyk told News24.

Jacques was the foreman on the farm.

Van Wyk said police didn’t want to speculate on the incident as both the fire and the deaths are being investigated.

Sunita was a teacher at Paarl Gymnasium Primary school, but the school declined to comment.

On social media, friends and family shared their shock over the news.

Posting in Afrikaans, they wrote:

"It feels surreal; my heart hurts," ‎Margaretha Longland Coetzee posted on Facebook.

A friend of Sunita's, Herman Kleinhans posted on Facebook that Jacques had been a source of refuge for him.

"Jacques Van Dyk, I will always consider you as one of the best people I had the privilege to know: always sincere; always polite," Kleinhans said.

Aneska Davids said Sunita was her daughter's teacher.

"What a fantastic person. She walked deep steps in our hearts… Sunita your place on earth is empty, may you and Jacques rest softly," Davids said.



Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Going broke set me free

20 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Van Breda domestic worker identifies murder weapon - day 9 court wrap
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 9 results 2017-05-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 