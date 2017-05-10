Beloved Wellington couple found dead in burning home

What To Read Next

Cape Town - Police are investigating the cause of death of a couple whose bodies were found in a burning farmhouse on the Oakdene farm, near Wellington, on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Police were deployed on Wednesday morning at 03:15 to the farm where the bodies of Jacques and Sunita van Dyk were found, Western Cape Police spokesperson FC van Wyk told News24.

Jacques was the foreman on the farm.

Van Wyk said police didn’t want to speculate on the incident as both the fire and the deaths are being investigated.

Sunita was a teacher at Paarl Gymnasium Primary school, but the school declined to comment.

On social media, friends and family shared their shock over the news.

Posting in Afrikaans, they wrote:

"It feels surreal; my heart hurts," ‎Margaretha Longland Coetzee posted on Facebook.

A friend of Sunita's, Herman Kleinhans posted on Facebook that Jacques had been a source of refuge for him.

"Jacques Van Dyk, I will always consider you as one of the best people I had the privilege to know: always sincere; always polite," Kleinhans said.

Aneska Davids said Sunita was her daughter's teacher.

"What a fantastic person. She walked deep steps in our hearts… Sunita your place on earth is empty, may you and Jacques rest softly," Davids said.







