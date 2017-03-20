'Ben is getting out of hand' - and then 3 die in family murder

What To Read Next

Polokwane – "Ben is getting out of hand," Leonara le Roux Dorfling, 36, messaged her sister, Lana le Roux, on Saturday after getting death threats from her estranged husband.

She also wrote on WhatsApp: "It feels as though I am going to end up in hospital."

Hours later Benjamin Dorfling, 42, shot and killed her on a smallholding near Polokwane, Netwerk24 reported.

They were in the process of getting divorced.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Benjamin also shot and killed Leonara's brother Marthinus le Roux, 39, in the same house.

Benjamin then turned the gun on himself.

According to Ngoepe, there had been an altercation involving Leonara, Marthinus and Benjamin.

"We don't know exactly what happened, but we suspect that domestic violence had led to the tragedy."

Teen daughter finds bodies

Leonara's daughter from a previous relationship, aged 15, apparently saw Benjamin shoot himself in the kitchen.

Lana said the girl had been visiting friends who live nearby on Saturday evening, and suddenly heard shots.

"She ran home. When she got there, she saw Ben shoot himself in the kitchen.

"She then found her mother and uncle's bodies in their bedrooms."

Ngoepe says a firearm was found next to Benjamin's body.

Leonara and Benjamin had been married for seven years, but had known each other for about 11 years.

"They fought a lot and he also beat her," a distraught Lana said.

Leonara had recently obtained a protection order against Benjamin.

"She phoned me last week and said Ben was phoning Marthinus and her, saying he was going to kill them."

'Surreal'

Lana says it remains a mystery how Benjamin got into the house in which the siblings were staying.

"It feels so surreal. The family can't believe that this could have happened to us. My heart is broken."

In January, Leonara posted on Facebook: "A home and lots of money one can still inherit from one's parents, but a good partner is a gift from God." She added: "That is very true."

Benjamin responded: "Sorry it couldn't have been me."

Lana says their parents, Tobie and Minnie le Roux, are shattered.

"They were woken this morning with the news that two of their children are dead."

Benjamin's son from a previous marriage, aged 16, has now lost both of his parents to suicide. His mother killed herself a number of years ago.