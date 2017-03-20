 

'Ben is getting out of hand' - and then 3 die in family murder

2017-03-20 11:03

Marietie Louw-Carstens, Netwerk24

Leonara le Roux Dorfling (Supplied to Netwerk24)

Leonara le Roux Dorfling (Supplied to Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Polokwane – "Ben is getting out of hand," Leonara le Roux Dorfling, 36, messaged her sister, Lana le Roux, on Saturday after getting death threats from her estranged husband.

She also wrote on WhatsApp: "It feels as though I am going to end up in hospital."

Hours later Benjamin Dorfling, 42, shot and killed her on a smallholding near Polokwane, Netwerk24 reported.

They were in the process of getting divorced.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Benjamin also shot and killed Leonara's brother Marthinus le Roux, 39, in the same house.

Benjamin then turned the gun on himself.

According to Ngoepe, there had been an altercation involving Leonara, Marthinus and Benjamin.

"We don't know exactly what happened, but we suspect that domestic violence had led to the tragedy."

Teen daughter finds bodies

Leonara's daughter from a previous relationship, aged 15, apparently saw Benjamin shoot himself in the kitchen.

Lana said the girl had been visiting friends who live nearby on Saturday evening, and suddenly heard shots.

"She ran home. When she got there, she saw Ben shoot himself in the kitchen.

"She then found her mother and uncle's bodies in their bedrooms."

Ngoepe says a firearm was found next to Benjamin's body.

Leonara and Benjamin had been married for seven years, but had known each other for about 11 years.

"They fought a lot and he also beat her," a distraught Lana said.

Leonara had recently obtained a protection order against Benjamin.

"She phoned me last week and said Ben was phoning Marthinus and her, saying he was going to kill them."

'Surreal'

Lana says it remains a mystery how Benjamin got into the house in which the siblings were staying.

"It feels so surreal. The family can't believe that this could have happened to us. My heart is broken."

In January, Leonara posted on Facebook: "A home and lots of money one can still inherit from one's parents, but a good partner is a gift from God." She added: "That is very true."

Benjamin responded: "Sorry it couldn't have been me."

Lana says their parents, Tobie and Minnie le Roux, are shattered.

"They were woken this morning with the news that two of their children are dead."

Benjamin's son from a previous marriage, aged 16, has now lost both of his parents to suicide. His mother killed herself a number of years ago.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  domestic violence  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 houses, caravan destroyed in Rooi Els blaze

2017-03-20 11:02

Inside News24

 

/News
Langa gogos host foreigners with Airbnb

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 