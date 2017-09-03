Best of City Press: Open season for ANC dirty tricks, R14m NSFAS student's gogo speaks out

If you missed the news and analysis from Sunday’s City Press, we’ve put together some of the highlights for you.

Open season for ANC’s dirty tricks

Amid fears that the ANC’s electoral conference could collapse because of infighting, the race to succeed President Jacob Zuma got off to a false – and dirty – start this weekend.

Campaigning for the party’s 54th national conference was supposed to have kicked off at the beginning of September with branch nominations, but the ANC has made it clear that the process will only start after the national executive committee’s (NEC’s) next meeting, scheduled for the end of the month.

But this did not stop the camps from firing their first salvos in what is set to be a dirty election season.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa – one of two perceived presidential frontrunners out of a field of eight – was forced to furiously defend himself over allegations of extramarital affairs.

She should have built me a house – gogo of student who got R14m from NSFAS



The sobbing grandmother of Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student Sibongile Mani, who mistakenly received R14.1m from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), has pleaded for her to be forgiven, but is also disappointed that she did not at least build her a house with the money.

Dudu Myeni vows to stay at SAA 'until ubaba goes'

Dudu Myeni has vowed to stay on as the chairperson of SAA’s board until President Jacob Zuma goes.

Three senior SAA executives and another source close to the board told City Press that Myeni had informed those in her close circle at the beleaguered airline that she would not step down until President Jacob Zuma, known as “ubaba”, finished his second term of office in 2019.

This comes at a time when banks and other financiers are pulling the plug on loans they gave to SAA, citing her continued presence on the airline’s board as one of the reasons.

On Thursday, Nedbank became the latest to refuse to extend loans to the national carrier for this reason.

Two top SAA officials told City Press on Friday that during a marathon meeting, held the day before and attended by representatives of SAA, Nedbank and National Treasury, Nedbank’s officials said it would be difficult for them to extend loans to the airline if Myeni was still there.

The rush for an SABC board



While there were some excellent candidates interviewed for the SABC board, the process was full of glaring errors in the rush to select names before Parliament rises for its spring recess on Thursday.

Parliament’s communications committee interviewed 34 candidates for the 12 nonexecutive director positions to rebuild the public broadcaster.

But it was revealed, in squabbles between political parties on the committee, that the process was so rushed that the interviews were held while the screening of the candidates’ academic qualifications and vetting by state security was still under way.

On Tuesday, MPs will deliberate on the 35 hours of interviews and decide on the 12 names which they will present to the National Assembly later that day, said committee chairman Humphrey Maxegwana.

Mondli Makhanya: The lie of the land



Jacob Zuma’s rise to the helm of the ANC, followed by his ascendancy to presidency of the country, was based on lies and deception.

He projected himself as a champion of the poor, a man of the people who spoke for the peasantry and the working class.

Meanwhile, he was gorging it up with dodgy businesspeople and getting them to pay for everything, from his car-wash bills to his kids’ school fees, in return for his helping hand.

Zuma’s political survival has been based on lying about his dirty relationships with his benefactors and projecting himself as a victim.

