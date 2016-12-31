Best-read stories of 2016

Politics dominated News24's headlines in 2016 with the highly-contested local government elections, state capture, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's stunning fightback and the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States being some of the year's most-read stories.

It was also a year of big court cases: from President Jacob Zuma's efforts to halt the release of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report into state capture to the sentencing of Oscar Pistorius and Gareth Cliff's efforts to remain an Idol's judge.

Here are the top 100 stories you read this year.

1. Live: ANC close to its first big loss of #LGE2016

2. Gareth Cliff wins mammoth lawsuit against M-Net

3. Alleged SA Ponzi scheme MMM’s global pyramid collapses

4. City of Johannesburg's inaugural council meeting

5. High school sex video shocks Durban school

6. 'It's just the facts' - Penny Sparrow breaks her silence

7. Gordhan drops Gupta ‘nuclear bomb’

8. Trump elected America's 45th president

9. Oscar Pistorius gets 6 years in prison





10. #StateCaptureReport: Des van Rooyen application struck down

11. WATCH: Cape Town officer shot at point blank range during patrol, returns fire

12. The 1 photo from the Gareth Cliff case that has everyone talking

13. Provisional results show ANC losses across Gauteng

14. Angry DA MPs stage walk-out after Zuma dances around #GuptaGate

15. Looting, burning of buses in some Tshwane townships

16. Guptas ‘backed’ Oros’ R140k monthly bond

17. Alleged SA Ponzi scheme MMM’s global pyramid collapses

18. #StateCaptureReport Round-Up: Treasury was a 'stumbling block' to Guptas' business ambitions

19. Protector, opposition cheer ConCourt's Nkandla decision

20. Opposition leaders present united front after motion fails

21. New ruling: commuting time counts as labour time

22. DOWNLOAD THE FULL STATE CAPTURE REPORT

23. ANC to hold briefing after fierce debate on Zuma's fate

24. Did Zuma stash secret funds to establish Amcu’s rival union?

25. Zuma’s lawyers admit Public Protector report was binding

26. Motlanthe: ‘Failed leaders must step down’

27. Former President Thabo Mbeki and his family no longer support ANC - Madoda Mbeki

28. ELECTION WRAP: A day of introspection and coalitions for SA's political parties

29. Why the ANC wants to change the voting system now

30. 2015 matric results in numbers

31. 'Blacks are not people' - Sodwana Bay Guest House owner tells radio presenter

32. Beloved SA TV star dies

33. Will Jacob Zuma go?



34. Gruesome details emerge in Tokai murder case

35. Zuma's ANC leadership left hanging by a thread

36. How Guptas asked Jonas to 'work with us'

37. ANC will have a 'new face' in 2019 - Mantashe

38. Reports: Mandoza fighting for his life

39. Son-in-law 'knew it was mom and not wife in bed'

40. No white men. No food - EFF supporter

41. Teen claims Zuma is her 'blesser'

42. Why Guptas left SA

43. Gareth Cliff's Idols salary revealed in court papers

44. ANC MPs turn on Zuma

45. NSFW PICS: 6 local celebs that went nude!

46. Oscar's mental state worse now than before - psychologist

47. GALLERY: Chaos as flash floods hit Joburg

48. Exclusive: Pravin to be charged again

49. Hijacking hotspots in SA: Joburg, Pretoria, Cape Town & Durban

50. Vytjie Mentor’s Gupta files

51. Budget in a nutshell

52. Zuma willing to step down, ANC sources say

53. DA, ANC neck-and-neck in Joburg

54. Confirmed: Gareth Cliff fired from Idols after race comments

55. WATCH: Horrific Gauteng crash after Golf skips red light

56. Erotic game goes wrong as wedding ring 'strangles' man's penis

57. PICS: Husband rams sports car into wife's Mini Cooper in marital row

58. Gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane dies of kidney failure

59. WATCH: Violent window washers stab motorist in the head

60. EFF to ask for Zuma's removal

61. HERE IT IS: The full list of 72 'dodgy' Gupta transactions

62. 6 things Julius Malema told Anele Mdoda

63. Pistorius rushed to hospital

64. 'ANC’s NEC must quit'

65. Live: Tshwane protests



66. NPA boss: I won't resign

67. High school sex video shocks Durban school

68. Another 'racist' Facebook rant over crowded Durban beach

69. These are the 4 hairstyles students claim are banned at Pretoria High School for Girls

70. DA to work with Cope, ACDP, FF Plus, UDM and IFP

71. Madonsela bows out with grace and class

72. Oscar Pistorius gets threats of gang rape

73. You’ve been drinking water all wrong - new study proves we’re all sheep

74. Which city has the worst potholes in SA? More than 18 000 respond

75. WATCH: SA dance video goes viral in a big way

76. Nene’s Brics bank job up for grabs

77. The Gareth Cliff court case

78. Pravin Gordhan to appear in court to face fraud charges

79. India cows get glow-in-the-dark horns to stop crashes

80. #FeesMustFall – Campus will stay closed until Friday, Wits protesters say

81. This is where the Obamas will live after they leave the White House

82. State of capture report



83. Many whites will be forced to leave the country - FW de Klerk

84. Were we all fooled by load shedding?

85. EgyptAir plane crash search widens

86. Oscar Pistorius gets 6 years in prison

87. 5 local celebs who disappeared off our radar

88. The Sars dossier that could spell trouble for Zuma and friends

89. PIC: Shumaya hitmaker arrested

90. Malema to meet ANC as coalition talks drag on

91. Drunk Protea wreaks havoc on flight

92. 'The whites will kill you in Kleinfontein' - but instead I got a guided tour and homebaked kaaspoffertjies

93. I was bathed by someone I didn't know - twice

94. Man sets himself alight inside Montecasino

95. No more blue lights in Tshwane - Msimanga

96. Meet the man with two penises (NSFW photo)

97. What happens to Zuma when Parly police remove the EFF? Watch...

98. BREAKING: EU chiefs say Britain must leave 'as soon as possible'

99. EXCLUSIVE: 3 ministers ask Zuma to step down

100. Surprising revelations in M-Net court filing over fired Gareth Cliff