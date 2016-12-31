Best-read stories of 2016

Politics dominated News24's headlines in 2016 with the highly-contested local government elections, state capture, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's stunning fightback and the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States being some of the year's most-read stories.
It was also a year of big court cases: from President Jacob Zuma's efforts to halt the release of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report into state capture to the sentencing of Oscar Pistorius and Gareth Cliff's efforts to remain an Idol's judge.
Here are the top 100 stories you read this year.
1. Live: ANC close to its first big loss of #LGE2016
2. Gareth Cliff wins mammoth lawsuit against M-Net
3. Alleged SA Ponzi scheme MMM’s global pyramid collapses
4. City of Johannesburg's inaugural council meeting
5. High school sex video shocks Durban school
6. 'It's just the facts' - Penny Sparrow breaks her silence
7. Gordhan drops Gupta ‘nuclear bomb’
8. Trump elected America's 45th president
9. Oscar Pistorius gets 6 years in prison
10. #StateCaptureReport: Des van Rooyen application struck down
11. WATCH: Cape Town officer shot at point blank range during patrol, returns fire
12. The 1 photo from the Gareth Cliff case that has everyone talking
13. Provisional results show ANC losses across Gauteng
14. Angry DA MPs stage walk-out after Zuma dances around #GuptaGate
15. Looting, burning of buses in some Tshwane townships
16. Guptas ‘backed’ Oros’ R140k monthly bond
17. Alleged SA Ponzi scheme MMM’s global pyramid collapses
18. #StateCaptureReport Round-Up: Treasury was a 'stumbling block' to Guptas' business ambitions
19. Protector, opposition cheer ConCourt's Nkandla decision
20. Opposition leaders present united front after motion fails
21. New ruling: commuting time counts as labour time
22. DOWNLOAD THE FULL STATE CAPTURE REPORT
23. ANC to hold briefing after fierce debate on Zuma's fate
24. Did Zuma stash secret funds to establish Amcu’s rival union?
25. Zuma’s lawyers admit Public Protector report was binding
26. Motlanthe: ‘Failed leaders must step down’
27. Former President Thabo Mbeki and his family no longer support ANC - Madoda Mbeki
28. ELECTION WRAP: A day of introspection and coalitions for SA's political parties
29. Why the ANC wants to change the voting system now
30. 2015 matric results in numbers
31. 'Blacks are not people' - Sodwana Bay Guest House owner tells radio presenter
32. Beloved SA TV star dies
33. Will Jacob Zuma go?
34. Gruesome details emerge in Tokai murder case
35. Zuma's ANC leadership left hanging by a thread
36. How Guptas asked Jonas to 'work with us'
37. ANC will have a 'new face' in 2019 - Mantashe
38. Reports: Mandoza fighting for his life
39. Son-in-law 'knew it was mom and not wife in bed'
40. No white men. No food - EFF supporter
41. Teen claims Zuma is her 'blesser'
42. Why Guptas left SA
43. Gareth Cliff's Idols salary revealed in court papers
44. ANC MPs turn on Zuma
45. NSFW PICS: 6 local celebs that went nude!
46. Oscar's mental state worse now than before - psychologist
47. GALLERY: Chaos as flash floods hit Joburg
48. Exclusive: Pravin to be charged again
49. Hijacking hotspots in SA: Joburg, Pretoria, Cape Town & Durban
50. Vytjie Mentor’s Gupta files
51. Budget in a nutshell
52. Zuma willing to step down, ANC sources say
53. DA, ANC neck-and-neck in Joburg
54. Confirmed: Gareth Cliff fired from Idols after race comments
55. WATCH: Horrific Gauteng crash after Golf skips red light
56. Erotic game goes wrong as wedding ring 'strangles' man's penis
57. PICS: Husband rams sports car into wife's Mini Cooper in marital row
58. Gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane dies of kidney failure
59. WATCH: Violent window washers stab motorist in the head
60. EFF to ask for Zuma's removal
61. HERE IT IS: The full list of 72 'dodgy' Gupta transactions
62. 6 things Julius Malema told Anele Mdoda
63. Pistorius rushed to hospital
64. 'ANC’s NEC must quit'
65. Live: Tshwane protests
66. NPA boss: I won't resign
67. High school sex video shocks Durban school
68. Another 'racist' Facebook rant over crowded Durban beach
69. These are the 4 hairstyles students claim are banned at Pretoria High School for Girls
70. DA to work with Cope, ACDP, FF Plus, UDM and IFP
71. Madonsela bows out with grace and class
72. Oscar Pistorius gets threats of gang rape
73. You’ve been drinking water all wrong - new study proves we’re all sheep
74. Which city has the worst potholes in SA? More than 18 000 respond
75. WATCH: SA dance video goes viral in a big way
76. Nene’s Brics bank job up for grabs
77. The Gareth Cliff court case
78. Pravin Gordhan to appear in court to face fraud charges
79. India cows get glow-in-the-dark horns to stop crashes
80. #FeesMustFall – Campus will stay closed until Friday, Wits protesters say
81. This is where the Obamas will live after they leave the White House
82. State of capture report
83. Many whites will be forced to leave the country - FW de Klerk
84. Were we all fooled by load shedding?
85. EgyptAir plane crash search widens
86. Oscar Pistorius gets 6 years in prison
87. 5 local celebs who disappeared off our radar
88. The Sars dossier that could spell trouble for Zuma and friends
89. PIC: Shumaya hitmaker arrested
90. Malema to meet ANC as coalition talks drag on
91. Drunk Protea wreaks havoc on flight
92. 'The whites will kill you in Kleinfontein' - but instead I got a guided tour and homebaked kaaspoffertjies
93. I was bathed by someone I didn't know - twice
94. Man sets himself alight inside Montecasino
95. No more blue lights in Tshwane - Msimanga
96. Meet the man with two penises (NSFW photo)
97. What happens to Zuma when Parly police remove the EFF? Watch...
98. BREAKING: EU chiefs say Britain must leave 'as soon as possible'
99. EXCLUSIVE: 3 ministers ask Zuma to step down
100. Surprising revelations in M-Net court filing over fired Gareth Cliff