 

Better security, strict goals boost matric pass rate at Cape Town school

2017-01-06 07:16

Jenni Evans, News24

New Eisleben High School in Crossroads has increased its pass rate. (Jenni Evans, News24)

New Eisleben High School in Crossroads has increased its pass rate. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The secret to raising the matric pass rate from 47% to 68% at New Eisleben High School in Crossroads was to strengthen security measures and set strict goals, its head Lindile Kamana said on Thursday.

Get your matric results on News24

The class of 2015 managed a disappointing 47% pass rate and Kamana managed to push this up by 21 percentage points.

Of the 206 matric 2016 pupils, 147 passed the National Senior Certificate exams.

Previously the school was the scene of several violent incidents. Three years ago, pupil Anele Mlawuli was stabbed to death on school grounds.

In 2016, pupils and teachers held various protests, mostly to highlight their criticism of previous principal Pat Matsimela's management style.

Pass rate goals

Matsimela left last year, and when Kamana stepped in as “caretaker principal” to smooth things over, his first priority was increased security to ensure pupils could breathe easily and focus on school work.

A large sign banning firearms, knives, drugs and dangerous weapons at the school's entrance enforces this basic principle. He said the police have been extremely supportive, arriving within minutes if they are needed.

Kamana set a goal of an 80% overall pass rate for the 2016 exams, knowing it might be out of reach for some.

He asked teachers to set their own pass rate goals for their individual subjects, as long as it was not below 60%.

Then he made sure all pupils who wanted to, could go for extra tutoring arranged by the provincial education department, and that progressed pupils attended extra classes arranged for them at Sinethemba High School.

A disciplinary committee was established to deal with internal school problems through hearings and written warnings.

And to Kamana's delight, marks went up.

“There were no disruptions during exams, and pupils were asking me to keep the school open after hours so that they could use the lab or the library and study even more.”

Two pupils achieved distinctions - previously a rarity for the school.

Dingane Maphelo got As for maths, science, life sciences, and geography. Ncameva Zihle got As for maths, physics, and life sciences.

Sixty-five of those who passed got university entrance passes, 39 could study towards a diploma qualification, and 43 for a certificate course.

For those who did not make it, a teacher they were close to broke the news to them gently. They would get help with preparation for rewrites, if they wanted to go that route.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer praised the pupils and teachers for their hard work, and the police for being quick to respond as the school flushes out gangsterism.

She said the increased pass rate was phenomenal. She attended the assembly where Kamana said a few words of encouragement before the matric certificates were handed out.

“They all put in a lot of effort and it paid off,” Schafer said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  education  |  matric 2016

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape education MEC congratulates Free State counterpart on matric top spot

18 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
Matric pass rate should be at 100% - Wits professor

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kuils River 17:37 PM
Road name: Van Riebeeck Road

Cape Town 11:12 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 4 2017-01-04 22:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 