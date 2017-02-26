Bible thieves rescued from mob – then arrested

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Two men who were found in possession of stolen goods, including seven bibles, were rescued – and then arrested by police – after they were attacked by an angry mob in Kagiso, police said on Sunday.

“We received a complaint of two suspects that were in possession of suspected stolen property in block 5 Tshepisong West,” said Captain Solomon Sibiya in a statement about the incident which took place on Friday afternoon.

He said when police arrived on the scene they found a gathering of people from the area.

“Police noticed two unknown men lying on the ground and bleeding from injuries.“

Community members said the men had been breaking into homes and stealing various goods.

When police searched the mens’ shack they found curtains, camera stands, a tablet and seven bibles.

“The two suspects were put under arrest after they failed to account for the property.”

The men will appear at the Kagiso Magistrate’s Court on Monday.