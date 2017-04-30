Biker killed in collision with kudu among 8 to die in weekend crashes

Johannesburg – Eight people have died in four separate accidents across the
country this weekend, including a collision between a motorbike and kudu,
paramedics said on Sunday.
"A witness explained that
he saw the rider and his bike flung into the air, but did not know the man
collided with the animal," said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak about the
accident which happened on Sunday morning on the R512 outside Lanseria, west of
Johannesburg.
"Paramedics from ER24 were
dispatched to the scene where they found the rider, his bike and the kudu lying
several metres apart from each other."
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The animal was also killed in the
accident.
In another incident, four
people were killed and two others injured when their vehicle overturned on the
R501 near East Driefontein in Carletonville also on Sunday.
"It is understood that all
of them were occupants in the same vehicle. Two people with fatal injuries were
found inside the vehicle and another two with fatal injuries were found several
meters away from the vehicle. It is believed they were ejected during the
rollover."
He said the other two occupants
were treated on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further
care.
"The exact circumstances
surrounding the incident is not yet known," he said.
Meanwhile, two people died, one
was left critically injured and two others sustained minor injuries after a
collision between four vehicles on the R57 in Warden in the Free State.
"Paramedics arrived at the
scene and found the roadway obstructed with accident debris and the twisted frames
of the vehicles," said Netcare 911 spokesman Chris Botha about the
incident which took place at around 05:00 between three cars and a heavy goods
truck.
Some of the injured were
trapped in the wreckage, while two people were found dead on the scene.
The critically injured person
was airlifted to hospital.
Also on Sunday morning, a crash
in Tongaat in Kwazulu-Natal left one person dead and two injured.
"One person tragically
died, one was seriously injured while one miraculously escaped with minor injuries,"
said Botha.