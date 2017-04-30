 

Biker killed in collision with kudu among 8 to die in weekend crashes

2017-04-30 16:35

News24 Correspondent

Johannesburg – Eight people have died in four separate accidents across the country this weekend, including a collision between a motorbike and kudu, paramedics said on Sunday.

"A witness explained that he saw the rider and his bike flung into the air, but did not know the man collided with the animal," said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak about the accident which happened on Sunday morning on the R512 outside Lanseria, west of Johannesburg.

"Paramedics from ER24 were dispatched to the scene where they found the rider, his bike and the kudu lying several metres apart from each other."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The animal was also killed in the accident.

In another incident, four people were killed and two others injured when their vehicle overturned on the R501 near East Driefontein in Carletonville also on Sunday.

"It is understood that all of them were occupants in the same vehicle. Two people with fatal injuries were found inside the vehicle and another two with fatal injuries were found several meters away from the vehicle. It is believed they were ejected during the rollover."

He said the other two occupants were treated on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known," he said.

Meanwhile, two people died, one was left critically injured and two others sustained minor injuries after a collision between four vehicles on the R57 in Warden in the Free State.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the roadway obstructed with accident debris and the twisted frames of the vehicles," said Netcare 911 spokesman Chris Botha about the incident which took place at around 05:00 between three cars and a heavy goods truck.

Some of the injured were trapped in the wreckage, while two people were found dead on the scene.

The critically injured person was airlifted to hospital.

Also on Sunday morning, a crash in Tongaat in Kwazulu-Natal left one person dead and two injured.

"One person tragically died, one was seriously injured while one miraculously escaped with minor injuries," said Botha.

 

johannesburg  |  accidents

