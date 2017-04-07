Bitou ANC coalition at risk of collapse amid anti-Zuma sentiment

Cape Town - The ripples of President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet
reshuffle might be felt in local government, as the mayor of the Western Cape’s
Bitou municipality mulls pulling out of a coalition with the ANC.
“People have been asking me, 'Mr Mayor, what is your
position in this?',” Active United Front (AUF) member Peter Lobese said on
Thursday.
The municipality includes the seaside playground Plettenberg
Bay.
Lobese appeared to have cut ties already after issuing a
statement saying he had left the coalition, but by Thursday evening, he told
News24 it was not that simple.
He had a legally binding contract for five years which
sealed the coalition deal, so this weekend he would meet with AUF supporters
and a lawyer to decide what to do.
“We will discuss for the whole weekend to see whether this
marriage is working or not. I am still the mayor.”
He described the AUF as an affiliate of the United Front, a
political movement borne out of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA being
kicked out of the Congress of SA Trade Unions. He said that because the UF did
not contest elections, local supporters may do so as affiliates, as he had
done.
By-elections
In other developments, the DA retained its seat in
Wednesday's by-election in the municipality, according to results released by
the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).
David Swart in Ward 2 in Bitou retained the seat with 86.33%
of the 3 543 votes cast. Voter turnout was 66.25%.
DA provincial spokesperson Anneke Scheepers said Swart's
victory showed an increase in support for the DA from 84% of the vote
previously, despite the ANC-AUF coalition.
“It indicates that people are really, not just in Bitou, but
in South Africa, turning away from the ANC,” she said.
In other by-election results, independent candidate Prince
Blessing Mwali took Ward 23 in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. He won the seat with
43.08% of the 2 272 votes cast. Voter turnout was 44.01%.
The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became
vacant when the Electoral Court set aside the election, the IEC said.
The ANC's candidate Xola Chuma Mndela kept the party's seat
in Ward 3 in the uMziwabantu municipality in KwaZulu-Natal with 75.69% of the 1
879 votes cast. Voter turnout was 32.78%.
Lucky Steven Nyathi in Ward 1 in the Victor Khanye
municipality, in Mpumalanga, retained the seat for the ANC there with 57.07% of
the 1 490 votes cast. Voter turnout was 42.69%.
The DA's Elleanor Anne Huggett retained Ward 73 in Norwood,
Johannesburg, for the party with 84.37% of the 4 346 votes cast. Voter turnout
was 28.64%.
Voting in Ward 18 in the Moretele municipality, North West,
was postponed to Tuesday to allow officials to identify and remove voters
incorrectly registered in that ward.