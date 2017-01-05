 

'Blacks are cockroaches' - Facebook racist

2017-01-05 08:19

Jeff Wicks, News24

Durban - In the latest in a slew of racist Facebook rants, a Limpopo man has called black beachgoers cockroaches.

Phillip Roodt, who, according to publicly available documents, resides in Naboomspruit, put a post on the social networking site about crowded beaches in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

He described black beachgoers as cockroaches who stole money to go on holiday. He said he hoped they would drown one by one.

According to publicly available documents, Roodt is 59 and self-employed as a boilermaker.

Repeated attempts to contact Roodt for comment, via telephone and via Facebook, were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

His comments were made almost a year to the day that KwaZulu-Natal South Coast real estate agent Penny Sparrow was exposed for her racist Facebook comments.

She compared black bathers to monkeys. In June, the Umzinto Equality Court ordered her to pay R150 000 to the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation for her post.

Once the Equality Court matter was finalised, Sparrow faced the criminal charge of crimen injuria.

She entered into a plea bargain agreement and, in September, the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court fined her R5 000 and sentenced her to a further two years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years.

Last month, News24 exposed Ben Sasonof, of Sandton, after he compared black bathers to faeces.

Read more on:    facebook  |  polokwane  |  durban  |  racism  |  social networks

