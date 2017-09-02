BLF members claim they were assaulted by Fighters in EFF regalia

Injuries sustained by BLF members who claimed they were assaulted by EFF members in Extension 4 on Friday. (Supplied)

West Rand - A Black First Land First regional secretary was reportedly treated in a West Rand hospital after she and others were allegedly attacked by members of the EFF during a recruitment drive.

But according to the EFF, no "interaction" took place between its members and the BLF representatives, dismissing their allegations as unfounded.

BLF deputy national spokesperson Brian Tloubatla on Saturday said they would open criminal cases against the "thugs" after a fight allegedly broke out in Extension 4, Mohlakeng where its members were canvassing on Friday afternoon.

Tloubatla said BLF regional secretary Basetsana Sekete, two female members and one man had been conducting a door to door recruitment drive when four men in full EFF regalia allegedly started intimidating them.

"The EFF members declared that Extension 4 was [the EFF’s] territory and that BLF is not allowed in the area. BLF members naturally disputed this view that shows a lack of understanding the need for political tolerance. Such acts are also illegal," Tloubatla said.

The attack, Tloubatla claimed, resulted in Sekete and one of the female members being taken to Leratong Hospital following a “severe assault”.

"EFF members have no compunction to assault women, yet their organization claims to fight for women’s rights. We wait to see the outrage from EFF feminists who have historically proven to be selective feminists," he said.

'No interaction'

EFF Chief Whip in Mogale City, Smanga Mthombeni, said he investigated the assault allegations and according to their branch leadership, there was “no interaction” with members of BLF.

"They have said there was no attack. The allegations are unfounded; I am told there was no such incident."

Tloubatla forwarded photos of the injuries to their members, most of whom sported severe bruising to their bodies and one to the face.

"They were kicked and hit with fists," he said.

Tloubatla said they would also report the incident to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

"Attacks on political opponents is contrary to the law. Also, a letter will be sent to Parliament to take action against EFF. Political intolerance must not be tolerated.

"BLF shall continue to organise and build structures on the ground everywhere in our country and continent. We are a growing movement that is seen by our people as the alternative to the political parties of our country that are captured by white monopoly capital."