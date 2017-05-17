Blöchliger murder case postponed for new defence lawyer

Cape Town - The trial of the man accused of killing Cape Town
teenager Franziska Blöchliger was postponed in the Western Cape High Court to
June 6 to give his new lawyer time to familiarise himself with the case.
On Tuesday, his previous Legal
Aid lawyer Ken Klopper lawyer withdrew abruptly, saying his defence had been
based on a scenario that the accused Howard Oliver had given him.
After consulting his client, a
new scenario had been given, and so he felt ethically obliged to withdraw, he
said.
The case was postponed to
Wednesday.
Court resumed briefly on
Wednesday for Oliver's new counsel, Henk Carstens to familiarise himself with
the case.
Oliver has admitted to stealing
the 16-year-old Franziska's iPhone while she was jogging in Tokai Forest on
March 7, 2016. However, he claims he left her alive and did not kill her.
He has pleaded not guilty to
her rape and murder. He said he only robbed her of her ring and phone in the
forest, after smoking Mandrax.
Blöchliger had wanted to go for
a jog that day so that she would be fit for a
student exchange programme that was scheduled.
She jogged away from her
mother, who was walking the dog, and when she did not return her mother was not
immediately concerned.
When she did not reply to her
mother calling and texting her, she started to worry.
Yvonne Elgar, a nurse walking
her dogs that day, found Blöchliger's body.
Jerome Moses and Daniel Easter
were fined R5 000 or 12 months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, for
buying her phone.