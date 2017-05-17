Blöchliger murder case postponed for new defence lawyer

Cape Town - The trial of the man accused of killing Cape Town teenager Franziska Blöchliger was postponed in the Western Cape High Court to June 6 to give his new lawyer time to familiarise himself with the case.

On Tuesday, his previous Legal Aid lawyer Ken Klopper lawyer withdrew abruptly, saying his defence had been based on a scenario that the accused Howard Oliver had given him.

After consulting his client, a new scenario had been given, and so he felt ethically obliged to withdraw, he said.

The case was postponed to Wednesday.

Court resumed briefly on Wednesday for Oliver's new counsel, Henk Carstens to familiarise himself with the case.

Oliver has admitted to stealing the 16-year-old Franziska's iPhone while she was jogging in Tokai Forest on March 7, 2016. However, he claims he left her alive and did not kill her.

He has pleaded not guilty to her rape and murder. He said he only robbed her of her ring and phone in the forest, after smoking Mandrax.

Blöchliger had wanted to go for a jog that day so that she would be fit for a student exchange programme that was scheduled.

She jogged away from her mother, who was walking the dog, and when she did not return her mother was not immediately concerned.

When she did not reply to her mother calling and texting her, she started to worry.

Yvonne Elgar, a nurse walking her dogs that day, found Blöchliger's body.

Jerome Moses and Daniel Easter were fined R5 000 or 12 months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, for buying her phone.