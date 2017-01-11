 

Block of flats evacuated as Cape Town fire spreads

2017-01-11 13:00

James de Villiers, News24

Cape Town – Military flats in Ocean View, Cape Town, were being evacuated on Wednesday as wildfires in the area were threatening property, the City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson said. 

"Property [is] currently being protected in Da Gama Park [and] evacuation taking place at the Military Flats for safety," Liezl Moodie said. 

The wildfire started burning on Wednesday morning on the slopes of the mountain. 

According to Moodie, the blaze was inaccessible to firefighters as it was too high up on the mountain. 

Two helicopters were on the scene to water bomb the inaccessible areas.

No injuries have been reported. 

