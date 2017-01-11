Block of flats evacuated as Cape Town fire spreads

Cape Town – Military flats in Ocean View, Cape Town, were being evacuated on Wednesday as wildfires in the area were threatening property, the City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

"Property [is] currently being protected in Da Gama Park [and] evacuation taking place at the Military Flats for safety," Liezl Moodie said.

The wildfire started burning on Wednesday morning on the slopes of the mountain.

According to Moodie, the blaze was inaccessible to firefighters as it was too high up on the mountain.

Two helicopters were on the scene to water bomb the inaccessible areas.

No injuries have been reported.

@vwsfires fire by da gama park bottle store, Glen road. I saw big flames. Opp welcome Glen pic.twitter.com/2exVE3k90m — Rachel Davis (@racky17) January 11, 2017

Table Mountain National Park NCC Firefighters are combating a large wildfire in Ocean View/Da Gama Park with... https://t.co/ujEgjaZP1l — NCC Environ Services (@NCCEnviron) January 11, 2017

Please stay complete clear of the Da Gama Park, PineHaven, Red Hill Road area. @KFMza @CapeTalk https://t.co/Dug1yjLB3P — VWS Wildfires (@vwsfires) January 11, 2017

@NCCwildfires @vwsfires from the redhill side - doesn't look nice at all plenty ash pic.twitter.com/5TWSnZijxv — RdeS (@CWHB3507) January 11, 2017