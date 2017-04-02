 

Bloemfontein university student shot dead

2017-04-02 13:53

Jenni Evans

Bloemfontein – An 18-year-old student was shot and killed in Universitas, Bloemfontein on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the student's body was in the street when they arrived on the scene shortly before 20:00.

People on the scene told them that an armed robbery had taken place at the house he was living in.

He had apparently run out of the house after he was shot, and collapsed in the street.

"Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on scene," said Vermaak.

The authorities would investigate.

