 

Blonde hair found in Marli's palm after axe attack

2017-05-15 18:46

Tammy Petersen, News24

Henri van Breda arrives at court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Henri van Breda arrives at court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A strand of blonde hair was found in the palm of Marli van Breda’s hand following the axe attacks on her family, the Western Cape High Court heard on Monday.

The blonde hair was between Marli’s middle and ring finger, curled around her forefinger and lay across her palm and was similar to her brother Henri's hair, forensic analyst Lieutenant Colonel Henry Stuart told the court.

He explained that hair analysis was  considered “associative evidence” in court, and was used to exclude or include someone, but not identify them. DNA testing could only be done if the root was attached to the strand.

Pieter Botha, for Henri van Breda, said the hair could not possibly be his client’s. He referred to a photo taken of the then 20-year-old on the morning of the murders.

Van Breda has pleaded not guilty to charges of axing his parents Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and brother Rudi, 22, to death, attempting to murder Marli, and defeating the ends of justice.

He alleges an intruder armed with an axe and a knife attacked the family in their home in the De Zalze estate, Stellenbosch, in the early hours of January 27, 2015.

Botha said Van Breda’s hair was at most 30mm in length.

“What are the chances of those hairs coming from the head of my client on that day?” he asked Stuart.

Chances are slim, the officer responded.    

“The chances, with respect, are nil,” Botha shot back, and Stuart conceded.

Botha said a pillow was taken from the bedroom in which Martin and Rudi’s bodies were found and placed under Marli’s head to help her breathe. A towel was used to cover the then 16-year-old, who had a severed jugular vein and severe head injuries.

Botha asked Stuart if hairs could have been transferred to her hand if she had grasped these items. Stuart responded that it could. The hair could also have fallen into her hand, he testified.

Botha referred to a report by one Dr Potgieter, who treated Marli at Stellenbosch Mediclinic. According to his statement, he took forensic samples of nail scrapings and cuttings. These were sealed in a kit and given to the investigating officer.

The hair strand was placed in a bag with a handwritten note. The warrant officer who handled forensics confirmed the nail scrapings and cuttings were received and didn’t make reference to any hairs.  He mentioned that both her hands were bloody.

Fourteen hair samples, including hair from the family, were sent for analysis.

Van Breda claimed the attacker was a black man and wore a balaclava, dark clothes, and gloves.

According to Stuart, hair of “African origin” was curly or kinked.

All of the hair collected at the scene was straight, and either red, blonde or black.

The trial continues.


Read more on:    henri van breda  |  cape town  |  van breda trial

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pair to be sentenced for fatal assault on Stellenbosch graduate

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
'We are here, we mean business' - Malema on #SecretBallot hearing
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 