 

Blood spatters only remaining sign of family tradegy

2017-01-16 13:06

Nadine Theron and Seugnet van Zyl, Netwerk24

Cape Town - Blood the front door and the safety door of a neat home in the middle-class neighbourhood of Kraaifontein on Sunday was the only sign of a family tragedy that took place behind the house’s pale yellow walls this weekend.

Netwerk24 reported that police found a mother, 43, and her 21-year-old son, dead in their home in Bernadino Heights on Saturday morning.

Her 14-year-old twin sons were wounded - one in the head and one in the hand and arm. They are recovering in hospital.

The eldest son was at university and the twins in Grade 10 at a local high school.

Although police did not confirm it, the single mother allegedly first shot her children and then killed herself.

It was not yet clear what led to the tragedy. According to reports, the mother had struggled to deal with her husband’s death from cancer two years ago.

No gunshots heard

Neighbours, who did not wish to be identified, told Netwerk24 that on Saturday morning the neighbourhood was quiet and that nobody heard gunshots.

They later heard rumours that the mother first shot her eldest son and then the twins. She then sat on her living room couch and shot herself in the head.

When ER24 paramedics arrived around 06:00, they found one of the 14-year-old sons in a critical condition on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to his head. The other 14-year-old was wounded in his hand and arm. He ran into the street to get help.

According to her neighbours, the mother worked at Shoprite Checkers, but resigned after her husband’s death.

"You would never believe there were problems. At first glance it looked like it was going very well with them," a neighbour told Netwerk24 on Sunday.

According to the neighbour, the mother renovated the house after her husband's death and installed a pool.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said police were investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. An inquest was opened.

