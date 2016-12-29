Bloodied toddler loses fight to hold on to life

Johannesburg - A boy of around 2 or 3 years old was found barely alive in a veld in Sophiatown on Thursday morning, Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said.

A passer-by discovered the boy with blood on his body while walking there earlier in the day.

The boy, wearing a grey top, jeans and black takkies, was still breathing.

The passer-by called for help and paramedics arrived on the scene, but in spite of their efforts, they were not able to save the boy.

Police are now appealing for information from anybody who might have spotted him, and who might have accompanied the baby.

"There is no way that he could have walked there by himself. He had blood on his body. A crime was definitely committed and we need information on who dumped him there," said Makhubela.

A confidential tip-off can be sent to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 and it will be passed on to Sophiatown police.