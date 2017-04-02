 

Boat capsizes off Clifton beach, body retrieved

2017-04-02 12:33

Cape Town – A boat has capsized off Clifton 1st beach in Cape Town, and rescuers have retrieved the body of a person who was previously reported missing.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed that there were two people on board the vessel, a rubber duck.

The most recent report indicates that rescuers have found the missing person and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Beaches at Clifton have been closed and members of the public have been advised to avoid the area, until SAPS forensic teams have cleared the scene.

More to follow.

