Bodies of two unidentified children found in Muizenberg estuary

Cape Town - The bodies of two unidentified children were discovered in an estuary in Muizenberg on Friday evening.

The police dive unit and National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to the incident after witnesses discovered the bodies.

NSRI Strandfontein station commander Vaughn Seconds said witnesses reported seeing four children, apparently boys, playing in water near a bridge

The same witnesses then discovered the bodies of the two children, believed to have been part of the group of four, under the water.

"One of the children was believed to have been seen riding away on a bicycle," Seconds said.

Police divers recovered the two bodies.

"An extensive search was conducted in the water... to rule out the possibility that any other of the children (that were playing in the water) could still be missing," Seconds said.

The bodies have not been identified.

No family members or friends of the children have come forward and police are investigating, he said.