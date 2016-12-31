 

Bodies of two unidentified children found in Muizenberg estuary

2016-12-31 14:21

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The bodies of two unidentified children were discovered in an estuary in Muizenberg on Friday evening.

The police dive unit and National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to the incident after witnesses discovered the bodies.

NSRI Strandfontein station commander Vaughn Seconds said witnesses reported seeing four children, apparently boys, playing in water near a bridge

The same witnesses then discovered the bodies of the two children, believed to have been part of the group of four, under the water.

"One of the children was believed to have been seen riding away on a bicycle," Seconds said.

Police divers recovered the two bodies.

"An extensive search was conducted in the water... to rule out the possibility that any other of the children (that were playing in the water) could still be missing," Seconds said.

The bodies have not been identified.

No family members or friends of the children have come forward and police are investigating, he said.

Read more on:    nsri  |  cape town  |  drownings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cosatu threatens mass action against Sun City

2016-12-31 13:32

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017. Enter the examination number (NSC Students) or surname (IEB Students) to view results; or search by province or school.

PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 14:36 PM
Road name: Main Road

Camps Bay 21:57 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 