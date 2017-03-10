Body found in Soweto not linked to hostage drama - police

Police and forensic pathology personnel outside the house where a man shot himself dead and injured his girlfriend. (Sisa Canca, News24).

Johannesburg – Police say the body of a 29-year-old man that was found in Tladi, Soweto on Thursday is not directly linked to the hostage situation that took place on Wednesday.

The body was found in one of the backrooms of the hostage-taker's house on Thursday morning, Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said on Friday.

"There is no link to the hostage situation, because the forensic experts said the body was there for more than 30 hours," Dlamini said.

The man had a gunshot wound to his torso.

Dlamini could not confirm whether the victim had been shot by the same man who had held his girlfriend hostage at the house on Wednesday.

The hostage-taker initially demanded that police withdraw a case of malicious damage to property against him.

The man had locked himself and the woman inside a four-roomed house and had warned the SAPS negotiating team that he would shoot himself and his girlfriend if his demands were not met. He had been speaking to the team regularly through a locked burglar door.

He had barricaded himself and the woman behind sofas, an ironing board, and other household appliances.

He shot himself when police entered the house.

The woman was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital with a "graze wound" on her head.

