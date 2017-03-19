 

Body found on highway in Centurion

2017-03-19 16:00

News24 Correspondent

(Supplied by ER24)

(Supplied by ER24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - The body of a man has been found on the N14 highway in Centurion, paramedics said on Sunday.

"Paramedics were returning to their branch [on Sunday morning], when they found a vehicle parked in the centre [of the highway]," said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

He said that the car belonged to bystanders who had stopped when they spotted the body in the road.

"[The man was] found to have sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life."

A car believed to have belonged to the man was found parked further up the road.

The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Creative. Driven. Addicted to personality. This photographer is changing the game

27 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
WATCH: Helen Zille's history of Twitter upsets

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 