Body found on highway in Centurion

Pretoria - The body of a man has been found on the N14 highway in Centurion, paramedics said on Sunday.

"Paramedics were returning to their branch [on Sunday morning], when they found a vehicle parked in the centre [of the highway]," said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

He said that the car belonged to bystanders who had stopped when they spotted the body in the road.

"[The man was] found to have sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life."

A car believed to have belonged to the man was found parked further up the road.

The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

