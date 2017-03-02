 

Body of 3-year-old retrieved from water-filled pit toilet

2017-03-02 20:31

James de Villiers, News24

The pit toilet where the body was recovered from. (Supplied)

Durban – The body of a 3-year-old girl has been recovered from a 25m pit toilet in KwaDukuza on Thursday afternoon, paramedics said.

IPSS ambulance rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the child's grandmother took the toddler to the toilet and had to run back into the house, leaving the little girl alone in the toilet.

When she returned the child was gone, Herbst said.

He said the pit was filled with water and the KwaDukuza fire department had to arrange for equipment to drain it with.

The 3-year-old was discovered in the pit after it was emptied out, Herbst said.

He said a responder used specialised equipment to go down into the pit to retrieve the child's body.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Lotto results for Wednesday March 1 2017-03-01 21:07
