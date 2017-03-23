 

Body of missing Cape Town teen found - police

2017-03-23 16:39

James de Villiers, News24

Rene Tracey Roman. (Supplied)

Rene Tracey Roman. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Police have confirmed that the body found on Tuesday morning in Lavender Hill is that of 13-year-old Rene Tracey Roman.

Rene's decomposing body was found in Lavender Hill after she was reported missing on Friday. 

Her hands and feet had been tied and she was half naked, police said in statement.

Community members attempted to attack a suspect accused of murdering the teen on Thursday, police said.

Captain FC van Wyk said the 50-year-old suspect had been taken to the crime scene for further investigation. 

"A crowd of about 1 000 community members attempted to attack the suspect, during which a police officer was injured and four vehicles damaged," Van Wyk said. 

Van Wyk said investigators had to suspend the crime scene investigation. The suspect is expected to appear in Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday afternoon.

Rene went missing on Friday, March 10, when residents and the community policing forum launched a search for her.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

More arrests imminent in KwaMashu principal's robbery

2017-03-23 16:34

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: This doggy daycare is making a difference to humans...

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 22 2017-03-22 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 