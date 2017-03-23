Body of missing Cape Town teen found - police

What To Read Next

Cape Town - Police have confirmed that the body found on Tuesday morning in Lavender Hill is that of 13-year-old Rene Tracey Roman.

Rene's decomposing body was found in Lavender Hill after she was reported missing on Friday.

Her hands and feet had been tied and she was half naked, police said in statement.

Community members attempted to attack a suspect accused of murdering the teen on Thursday, police said.

Captain FC van Wyk said the 50-year-old suspect had been taken to the crime scene for further investigation.

"A crowd of about 1 000 community members attempted to attack the suspect, during which a police officer was injured and four vehicles damaged," Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk said investigators had to suspend the crime scene investigation. The suspect is expected to appear in Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Thursday afternoon.

Rene went missing on Friday, March 10, when residents and the community policing forum launched a search for her.