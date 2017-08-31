 

Body of woman found wrapped in black plastic sheet

2017-08-31 20:48

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(iStock)

Cape Town – The body of a woman wrapped in a black plastic sheet was found in an open field in Delft, Cape Town on Thursday. 

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a member of the community found the body in The Hague at around 07:30.

The woman, who is in her thirties, was dressed in a navy blue track suit pants, a grey top with red dots, blue socks without shoes and a black scarf wrapped around her head. 

She is yet to be identified. 

The motive behind the murder was not yet known. 

Anyone with information was urged to contact the investigation officer Constable Rodney Andrew on 082 411 3087 or alternatively Crime stop on 08600 10111.


