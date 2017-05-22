 

Body on Table Mountain could be that of missing Free State engineer

2017-05-22 22:53

Kaydene Davids, Netwerk24

Jacobus Kriel, who has been missing since February. (Netwerk24)

Jacobus Kriel, who has been missing since February. (Netwerk24)

Cape Town - The body of a young man found on Table Mountain in March might be that of a Free State engineer who went missing in February.

The man, believed to be Jacobus Kriel, 29, who was last seen in the Reitz district on February 10, presumably fell off the mountain.

Netwerk24 has heard that Kriel’s parents, Dawid and Mercia, are in Cape Town at present so that DNA tests can be done to determine if the body is that of their son.

After seeing a newspaper report, a forensic pathologist at the University of Cape Town (UCT) had informed the Kriels of the body of a young man that they had done a post mortem on.

The pathologist apparently suspected that it might be Kriel. The man apparently was wearing a jacket with the same logo on as that of Mercia’s workplace. She said by SMS that they would comment on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said the man’s identity still had to be confirmed.

"The family of missing Jacobus Kriel is being questioned and it is too early to speculate about the outcome of our probe and the forensic investigation."

Kriel was last seen on February 10 when he left his parent’s home in Reitz to tour the country. His silver Toyota Prado was found in a parking lot at UCT after it had been parked there for months.  


