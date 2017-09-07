 

Bodyguards in gun video fired - ANC KZN

2017-09-07 16:50

Kaveel Singh

Screenshot of the video

Durban – The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal say they have fired the security detail that guards the eThekwini Region's provincial secretary Bheki Ntuli.

“I can confirm that we have asked the private security company to withdraw them from his detail,” ANC spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said on Thursday.

A video emerged on eNCA on Thursday afternoon showing the men bragging they would kill someone.

In the video, they say “that dog is going to die” while brandishing 9mm pistols and an AK-47.

The well-dressed men were identified by the ANC as the security detail of ANC eThekwini Regional Secretary Bheki Ntuli.

Connections to political violence?

The Democratic Alliance in KZN questioned if the video could be linked to political violence.

“Could this video be the ‘smoking gun’ that will finally link ANC officials to politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal,” asked DA parliamentarian Dean Macpherson.

Macpherson said it was important for the date the video was filmed to be established.

“It can be linked it to previous killings that have taken place.”

DA also called on ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala to confirm as to when he will appear before the Moerane Commission of inquiry into political killings in the province.

“I wrote to Zikalala on the 30 August 2017 requesting these details. He has steadfast refused to do so. The ANC can no longer keep quiet about these political murders that take place within their own ranks,” said Macpherson.

He added: “The time for the ANC to find its voice is now, we simply can’t wait another day longer.”

Read more on:    anc  |  sihle zikalala  |  durban

