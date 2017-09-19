 

Bogus doctors appear in North West court

2017-09-19 22:13

Nation Nyoka

iStock

iStock

Rustenburg – Two bogus doctors, and a doctor who employed them, appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court in the North West on Tuesday, on charges of fraud and contravening the Health Professions Council Act.

Dr Parbold Jogi, 44, Aboubacar Mabungu, 36, and Jimmy Omange, 39 were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (Hawks) on Monday after a complainant alleged that the trio may be practicing as doctors in the town without the required qualifications. 

The Hawks said in a statement that expired medicines and more than 5 000 patient files were seized during the arrest.

An investigation by the Health Professions Council of South Africa found that Mabungu and Omange were not registered medical practitioners. 

Police Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso told News24 that Jogi had been released on R50 000 bail, and that, although he was a doctor, he was also facing the same charges, due to his failure to disclose that the other two suspects were not qualified.

Rikhotso said Jogi owned a practice in which both Mabungu and Omange charged people R330 for a consultation. The two had separate consulting rooms.

Provincial Hawks head Major General Linda Mbana expressed her confidence in her team and the law putting bogus doctors in jail.

"We have had seven successful convictions of these bogus doctors since last year, and I am confident that the law will prevail once again," said Mbana in a statement.

Mabungu and Omange have been held in custody, and all three will appear at the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on September 27.

