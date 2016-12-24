 

Bogus JMPD officer badly beaten by mob after failed robbery

2016-12-24 17:42

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Johannesburg – A bogus Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) official has been severely assaulted by an enraged mob in Hillbrow, central Johannesburg, police said on Saturday.

Captain Kay Makhubela said the 43-year-old man was apprehended by community members and badly beaten up after he attempted to rob a shop owner while wearing a fake JMPD uniform.

The incident happened at the intersection of Claim and Pretoria Street on Friday.

Makhubela said the man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and impersonating a police official.

Police also recovered a firearm.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  mob justice

