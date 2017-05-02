 

'Boos against president should be celebrated' - deputy labour minister

2017-05-02 18:46

Jan Gerber, News24

President Jacob Zuma at the May Day rally in Bloemfontein. (Khothatso Mokone, AP)

President Jacob Zuma at the May Day rally in Bloemfontein. (Khothatso Mokone, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - It should be applauded that we have a democracy where the president can be booed when people are unhappy with the president, said Patekile Holomisa, deputy minister of labour.

He was responding to the DA's Jacques Julius, who livened up an otherwise tame debate on Workers Day in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday afternoon, by referencing the boos levelled at President Jacob Zuma during Cosatu's May Day celebrations in Bloemfontein, which he described as "a celebration of the booing masses''.

"The workers are not silent, they booed your president!" said Julius.

He said the unemployment worsened "due to the treacherous decisions by President Zuma who fires ministers as he pleases to satisfy the greed of the hand behind the throne".

Julius referred to the downgradings by rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's.

"This will severely impact on a generation of workers in South Africa. Retrenchment of workers will be on the cards."

According to Julius, Zuma didn't "bring our country to a halt on his own" as the ANC continues to support him.

Holomisa later took to the podium and said: "We should be applauding the fact that we are such a democracy that when workers who are not happy with leaders ... can express themselves."

"In another era, when we were led by the ancestors of some parties, the might of the state would be unleashed on those preventing the president to make his address."

Holomisa also acknowledged that unemployment was too high in South Africa, but added that it was not the ANC's fault.

After the debate, Thandi Modise, chairperson of the NCOP, admonished "honourable members who did not do what was honourable," and slept during the debate.

"It is disrespectful," she said sternly.

She urged MPs to "stay awake and respect the electorate".

From the NCOP's press box, it was unclear which MPs had nodded off.


Read more on:    thandi modise  |  jacob zuma  |  bantu holomisa  |  politics  |  parliament

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No security breach at De Zalze on night of axe murders, security officer testifies

2017-05-02 18:28

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Law students provide free representation for high schoolers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday April 29 2017-04-29 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 