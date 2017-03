What To Read Next

Durban – A 12-year-old boy who is deaf and mute is in a serious condition after a car knocked him down in Verulam on Thursday, paramedics said.

He was trying to cross a road when he was struck, Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said.

The driver fled the scene.

The boy sustained life-threatening injuries. He was stabilised and airlifted to a specialised hospital in Durban.