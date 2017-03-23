Boy, 15, shot dead in Cape Town gang attack

What To Read Next

Cape Town - A 15-year-old boy died on Thursday morning after being shot in Hanover Park, Western Cape police said.

The teenager was shot multiple times in the head and body, said spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

He said two men were apparently seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Paramedics certified him dead when they arrived at the scene in Greenturf Road at around 08:00, said provincial health emergency medical services spokesperson Robert Daniels.

Daniels said the incident is believed to be gang-related.

The murder is being investigated.