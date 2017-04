What To Read Next

Durban - A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died in a house fire on Monday morning, paramedics said.

The incident took place at a home on Clare Road in Palmiet.

The eThekwini fire department and the police’s search and rescue unit recovered the boy’s body at about 11:00.

The roof of the house collapsed, making it difficult to locate the body, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

The boy was confirmed deceased at the scene, added Jamieson.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the fire.