 

Boy, 2, missing in Cape Town

2017-05-28 12:28
Inako Maxolo. (Pink Ladies)

Cape Town - A boy, 2, has gone missing after playing with friends in Kraaifontein.

Inako Maxolo was last seen on Saturday around 18:00.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana on Sunday said police were trying to trace the boy who was last seen in the Wallacedene area.

The Pink Ladies organisation, which deals with missing children, issued an alert on Sunday saying Inako had been wearing a navy blue jacket with a hood, long blue tracksuit pants and long red boots.

Police did not immediately comment on the matter.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts may contact the Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439 or 072 620 7704, or the investigating officer Constable Matshisi on 0798939857.

The Kraaifontein police can be reached on 021 980 5633


Read more on:    cape town  |  missing persons

