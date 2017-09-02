 

Boy, 6, drowns in Potch dam

2017-09-02 15:13

Tammy Petersen, News24

(Supplied by ER24)

North West - A six-year-old boy died after being found floating in the water at the Potchefstroom Dam on Saturday morning, paramedics have confirmed.

The child was understood to have been spotted by a man on his fishing boat, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 10:30 and found the boy on the dam’s embankment.

“Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for the boy and he was later declared dead. [His] family members were on scene at the time,” Vermaak said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the child’s death were not immediately known and the police were called to investigate, he added.

